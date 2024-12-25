Devotional processions have been recorded in Malta since time immemorial – in various shapes and forms, like those in which only the clergy and members of pious congregations took part behind their proud banners, or those in which the lay faithful and musical bands joined the moving cortège.
Some marked recurring events, like village festas of patron saints, others took place on extraordinary occasions, like thanksgiving for the end of a calamity, be it war or pestilence, or invocations of divine compassion in droughts, famine or a siege.
The latter also went by the name of pilgrimages. The Maltese name for a portable statue seems a giveaway of the Sicilian origin of the processional devotion. We call it vara, corrupting Sicilian bara/vara, a sarcophagus.
The statue of the risen Christ carried in triumph in Easter – the Rxoxt – almost invariably shows Jesus emerging from a coffin, a bara, hence why all portable statues, in Maltese, became known as vara.
Pre-war postcard publishers relished religious functions, not least, processions. I had to choose randomly from, literally, many hundreds.
Earlier ones concentrate of devotional aspects, not neglecting the high visual impact of luxuriant piety – see the monsignors wearing their high mitres and their impressive capes hand-embroidered with gold thread in elegant high-relief baroque patterns.
Some processions, mostly the Good Friday devotions, gradually morphed into historical pageantry, starting in Qormi.
Some postcards recorded truly extraordinary events, like the children’s procession during the 1913 International Eucharistic Congress, in which an estimated 12,000 young boys and girls took part. Compare this to the boutique Christmas processions of little children carrying Baby Jesus in a crib and singing carols, a MUSEUM initiative by Dun, later Saint, Ġorġ Preca.
All images from the author’s collections.