Malta and Gozo have relentlessly undermined their almost unique windmill heritage.
There was a time when the islands boasted probably the highest concentration of windmills in the whole of Europe. One estimate lists about 70, crowding a very restricted land mass.
Most of them were demolished, repurposed or left to decay, some substituted in the British period by steam-powered mills. Today, only a handful survive. They exemplified a viable source of renewable, non-polluting energy.
In Malta’s generally flat topography, windmills also represented landmarks. On the Marsamuxxetto side, they relieved Valletta’s rather monotonous profile.
Only a forgettable street name somehow preserved their memory – Strada molini a vento.
A few wheat windmills dotted other European countries very sparsely but as an exception rather than a rule.
In the Netherlands, windmills serve almost exclusively as water pumps. In Malta, the Knights of St John harnessed wind power mostly to grind wheat.
During the era of Grand Master Pinto, the architect Andrea Belli attempted to use Maltese windmills to power stone and wood-cutting machines but his technology failed.
The Order of Malta claimed an exclusive monopoly on windmills, projecting them as social services provided by the state.
That accounts for the Hospitaller coats of arms displayed prominently on many of their facades, to advertise the munificence of the Prince Grand Master and his care for the welfare of his subjects.
British rule reversed this state monopoly, leaving anyone free to construct mills.
A few of the newer ones sported heraldic adornments.
After a century of almost total neglect, our few surviving windmills have started attracting the attention of heritage conservationists.
Good rehabilitation is giving new life and dignity to an almost unique patrimony that faced the dangers of self-imposed extinction.
All photos from the author’s collections.
