Surviving evidence indicates that, in classical times, men and women swam together in the nude, whether in open waters or in communal baths.
When the influence of Christianity became more pronounced, swimming as a pastime was actively discouraged. For centuries, public bathing rated as a lustful derangement and disappeared almost entirely from Europe.
Times closer to the French Revolution saw some slow revival in the enjoyment of sea leisure. For long, swimmers just stripped to their underwear; dedicated bathing costumes had to wait more than a century to gain acceptance. European legislation lagged behind, first stigmatising public male nude bathing as a criminal offence as late as the 1850s.
Men and women started enjoying the sea wearing simplified versions of their everyday clothes – in Victorian times, long sleeves, high necklines, trousers and maxi skirts. All in heavy fabrics, like canvas or knitted wool, which, when water-sogged, conspired with natural gravity to weight the swimmer down.
It was only in the 20th century that fashion started rationalising the bathing costume – almost full circle back to original nudity, covering just the barest essentials, progressively more minimal as time went by.
It may sound curious that the two-piece costume for women did not result from vanity, exhibitionism or women’s lib but from the worldwide scarcity of fabrics in World War II. Allied governments rationed strictly the quantities of cloth allotted to costume manufactures, ordering them to economise to the max on what was available.
On the scarce surviving photographic evidence, this two-part feature puts on record the evolution of the bathing costume in Malta up to Independence. I included a few quirks, like the short-lived one-shoulder vest for male swimmers and the harlequin top for pre-war water polo players.
All images from the author's collections