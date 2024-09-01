Surviving evidence indicates that, in classical times, men and women swam together in the nude, whether in open waters or in communal baths.

When the influence of Christianity became more pronounced, swimming as a pastime was actively discouraged. For centuries, public bathing rated as a lustful derangement and disappeared almost entirely from Europe.

A 1950s postcard of St George’s Bay, St Julian’s

Times closer to the French Revolution saw some slow revival in the enjoyment of sea leisure. For long, swimmers just stripped to their underwear; dedicated bathing costumes had to wait more than a century to gain acceptance. European legislation lagged behind, first stigmatising public male nude bathing as a criminal offence as late as the 1850s.

A family day by the seaside in 1931 Relaxing by the sea in 1932 L-Għadira, Mellieħa, in the 1960s Armier Bay in c. 1930

Men and women started enjoying the sea wearing simplified versions of their everyday clothes – in Victorian times, long sleeves, high necklines, trousers and maxi skirts. All in heavy fabrics, like canvas or knitted wool, which, when water-sogged, conspired with natural gravity to weight the swimmer down.

Woman swimmer in Malta in the early 1930s 1960s tourist publicity for Malta

It was only in the 20th century that fashion started rationalising the bathing costume – almost full circle back to original nudity, covering just the barest essentials, progressively more minimal as time went by.

By a hotel swimming pool, dated 1969 British European Airways promotion for Malta as a tourist resort, 1960s

It may sound curious that the two-piece costume for women did not result from vanity, exhibitionism or women’s lib but from the worldwide scarcity of fabrics in World War II. Allied governments rationed strictly the quantities of cloth allotted to costume manufactures, ordering them to economise to the max on what was available.

Men’s beach fashions in the 1920s – note the off-the-shoulder swimsuit

On the scarce surviving photographic evidence, this two-part feature puts on record the evolution of the bathing costume in Malta up to Independence. I included a few quirks, like the short-lived one-shoulder vest for male swimmers and the harlequin top for pre-war water polo players.

All images from the author's collections