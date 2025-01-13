Not at all surprisingly, the moment World War II hostilities broke out, the propaganda machines on either side of the lethal divide sprinted into overdrive.

The radio services and the popular media fired up patriotism and delusions of superiority to maintain high the people’s morale. The tone oscillated between triumphalism and ‘Right is on Our Side’.

French card to record the collaboration of the German and Italian air forces in the Mediterranean.

Differently from Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy faced an intractable moral dilemma when it came to attacking Malta.

Both on the Maltese and on the Italian side there had existed centuries-old brotherly affinity.

German propaganda postcard of an Italian bomber attacking Malta on July 20, 1942.

Most Italians then considered Malta terra irredenta; many Maltese had fought long political battles to retain their cultural Italianità against forced colonial anglicisation.

Fascist propaganda flag of Malta incorporated in Italy.

The historical conflation between Malta and Sicily, founded on common destinies, language, religion, laws, customs, currency and commerce, had cemented bonds of dependence, if not of affection, between the neighbouring states.

Now, overnight, Italians had to bomb and kill their brothers in Malta. They did. That was to be the irrevocable end of any active promotion of kinship.

Italian bomber approaching the harbour areas.

Nazi Germany had no such qualms. While the Regia Aeronautica generally targeted only military resources, when the Luftwaffe more or less took over in 1941 it let rip against all objectives indiscriminately, strategic or civilian. Loss of innocent life increased exponentially.

A German card, showing Italian bombers over Valletta. Italian war planes over Malta A small card of Italian bombers over Grand Harbour

Among the lesser vehicles of war propaganda, both the Fascists and the Nazis resorted to the use of cards, which, like most ephemera, over the years have become rather rare. I found in my collections some war items focused on Malta, both German and Italian, excluding political posters. There may be more.

Some British war cards were used to stiffen the morale of the Allied belligerents, illustrating Malta’s iconic resistance, and they also exist. They could form part of a future feature.

A post-war card commemorating Carmelo Borg Pisani, the Maltese art student who landed in Malta and was executed for espionage

All cards from the author’s collections.