A previous pictorial covered routine life at our university. Today, I will try to illustrate some iconic events occurring after photography began, those one-off happenings that disturb or punctuate the humdrum habitual of old-established institutions.

A crowd of Sette Giugno undergraduates protesting outside the university in Valletta. Undergraduates locked outside the university in Valletta in connection with the 1919 Sette Giugno. disturbances.

The most disruptive was probably the undergraduates’ massive participation in the 1919 Sette Giugno disturbances. This came about when Malta smarted under a number of grievances in diverse sectors – spiralling post-war unemployment, repressed nationalism, soaring cost of living, an autocratic unrepresentative government and discrimination between the owners and the natives.

Another Sette Giugno postcard of university students

The student body seethed in protest over unwelcome reforms. These resentments coalesced to set fire to an explosive tinder box. British soldiers fired on the unruly, sometimes looting, crowds.

A banned Chritien postcard of students’ Sette Giugno protests.

Post-riots, the security services prohibited the public exposure and sale of photographs of the uprising. They confiscated all those they could lay their hands on. Possession of Sette Giugno postcards (all by Chretien) turned into a criminal offence, and only a few, extremely rare, escaped. I am selecting some from my collection.

A group of Maltese undergraduates with Italian students in 1924, at the Altare della Patria, Rome Sicilian and Maltese undergraduates at the Auberge d’Italie in 1926 Maltese and Sicilian university students at Villa Roberto, Messina, in 1902

Pre-war highlights in the lives of undergraduates included exchange visits to Italy – mostly Sicily – and Malta. These turned into major events, no patriotic rhetoric spared. I am not publishing photographs of the 1977 invasion of the Msida University by violent thugs, not to revive endearing memories of undergraduates being vilified as aspiring to ‘karti tal-inċova’ and mauled for their efforts.

The conferment of the doctorate honoris causa in 1919 on Governor Lord Herbert Plumer (centre) and National Assembly president Dr Filippo Sceberras (right).

The university, rather exceptionally, conferred doctorates honoris causa on distinguished personalities to acknowledge their civic contributions and achievements. I am recording the 1921 joint graduation of the good Governor Lord Plumer and the patriot Sir Filippo Sceberras.

Royal visits to the university campus have been infrequent. The only one I found images of was in 1967 by Elizabeth I, Queen of Malta.

Queen Elizabeth visiting the university in 1967 with librarian Dr Paul Xuereb (right) and rector Prof. Edwin Borg Costanzi (left).

All images from the author's collections.