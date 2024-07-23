These weekly pictorial essays have so far only covered prominent landmarks in Valletta and Gozo that no longer grace cityscapes and panoramas. But the rest of the island has not been spared time’s erosion of its history. A number of its foremost structures had to pay the ultimate price to real or perceived progress.
The unrelenting blitz of World War II, besides Valletta, targeted mercilessly the three antique harbour cities and their surroundings, like Marsa and Kalkara, and the exigencies of defence sacrificed other outstanding edifices, like Gourgion palace, in Gozo, and Chateau Bertrand, in Ta’ Qali.
Genuine progress in transport and communications found no way of saving the narrow baroque entrances to fortified cities. Not one single decorated gate of Valletta of the knights has survived – all demolished.
Same for Floriana. Porte des Bombes has suffered modifications at least five times, to render it unrecognisable.
Malta never took on board art nouveau architecture
And the massive Notre Dame and St Anne’s gates had to be obliterated, to facilitate the flow of traffic.
And we must mercifully overlook the ‘accidental’ collision by a service truck that destroyed the original Fleur-de-Lys gate that was slowing down heavy military vehicles.
Malta never took on board with genuine passion art nouveau architecture, like Vienna, Prague, Turin or Budapest had done, becoming world shrines for the new aesthetic. But Sliema did put in some effort to catch up in the first quarter of the 20th century. Creditable landmarks stood out, with refined art nouveau detailing, like Casa Said, the Chalet and the Meadowbank Hotel, among others.
Apart from Balluta Buildings, in St Julian’s and the Lombard Bank branch, in Tower Road, virtually all the others have been razed to the ground, to make way for flats with a sea view.
