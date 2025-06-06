Malta paid tribute to the victims of the Sette Giugno riots on Friday, ahead of a national holiday on Saturday commemorating the four Maltese killed in an uprising against the British administration in 1919.

The protests saw the Maltese stand up to the colonial government and demand representative government for the island.

At the height of the unrest, the British troops fired into the crowd and killed four people: Carmelo Abela, Manuel Attard, Ġużè Bajada and Wenzu Dyer.

The uprisings are considered a milestone in Maltese political history as they led to the formation of the first Legislative Assembly, which later transformed into the country's modern-day parliament.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia said the events in 1919 marked a turning point for the country. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier. Prime Minister Robert Abela at Friday's ceremony. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier. Opposition leader Bernard Grech at Friday's ceremony. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

Parliament Speaker Anglu Farrugia led a ceremony in Valletta’s St George's Square in Valletta to commemorate the events.

In a speech, Farrugia said the events of 7 June marked a turning point for Malta, where its people chose action over apathy.

He said the protesters’ only weapons were their voices and their unity.

Farrugia said the events of that day, and the death of the four protesters, paved the way for self-governance in Malta.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition leader Bernard Grech and members of the victims’ families were among those present to pay respects to the four Maltese who lost their lives.