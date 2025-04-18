Hours before Maundy Thursday events kick off, George Sciberras is taking care of the final preparations for his town’s Good Friday procession.

As the man who coordinates St George’s parish’s five fraternities, the 70-year-old oversees the Qormi statue bearers decorating the Passion of the Christ statues with flowers.

“Unlike other places in Malta, you need to be a member of a fraternity to carry a statue here,” Sciberras told Times of Malta.

And not all members of a fraternity get to experience the honour of bearing the statue’s weight, he said.

George Sciberras in front of the first statue he helped carry in 1972 at the age of 16. He continued as a statue bearer till 2008. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

“You need to attend at least half the religious activities of the fraternity - around 30 - and even then, you might not get to carry, because it depends on who attended most activities throughout the year,” said Sciberras, who carried the Qormi Good Friday statues for three decades.

Other things to consider are a bearer’s height (which ideally is uniform for all bearers on a single statue) and whether they will lift with their right or left shoulder, he said, adding that the rectors of each of the five fraternities decide how to distribute their bearers.

“Out of 270 fraternity members, 127 get to carry the statues,” Sciberras added.

Among their obligations, fraternity members are tasked with helping decorate the church and the 13 Good Friday statues, Sciberras noted.

Qormi's Last Supper statue. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

On Friday, many of Malta’s towns and villages will commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ with a procession through their streets.

As bearers carry statues depicting different stages of Christ’s passion outside parish churches, others in period dress - such as Roman Army uniforms and biblical personas - will walk among them.

Local band clubs often play funerary marches to accompany the procession’s sombre tone.

The Qormi Pieta. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Mosta's Christ the Redeemer statue. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Religous flags fly over the Mosta skyline. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The church doors of the Mosta, Cospicua, and Żebbuġ parishes were also open on Thursday morning.

Żebbuġ’s 21-year-old sexton (sakristan), Nathan Camilleri, said that preparations for the procession began during carnival.

Every week, he and several volunteers prepared two statues for the procession.

“That includes cleaning the figures and puttin them together to form the statue.”

Over the last couple of weeks, Camilleri has also been focusing on preparing the altar of repose in the Żebbuġ church.

Camilleri said he and others have been setting up the altar’s mantle and matching damask, while the florist spent the last two days preparing the accompanying arrangement, he said.

Speaking on Maundy Thursday, Camilleri said: “Tonight, after the washing of the feet ceremony, the priest, Eucharist in hand, will lead a short procession around the church before placing the Eucharist on the altar.”

Over the last couple of weeks Żebbuġ sexton Nathan Camilleri has also been focusing on preparing the altar of repose. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

On Thursday, people turned up to pray at the church, as part of the seven visits tradition, till around midnight when the church closed its doors.

“It’s a lot of work, but people who love Good Friday, like us, live for these moments,” said Camilleri, whose great-grandfather was also sexton.

John Galea from Cospicua. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

John Galea, 67, who helps organise the Cospicua Good Friday and Easter Sunday processions, shares the same passion.

“We love this as much as the Immaculate Conception (the Cospicua parish festa). We look forward to it every year," Galea said.

“My father was also enthusiastic for Good Friday, and I was an altar boy, so the love for all this has been inside me since forever."

He explained how the procession organising committee not only needs to find statue bearers but also needs to assign costumes for the procession.

Unlike other towns where vestments are privately owned, the Cospicua church owns most of the period dress, he said.

Unlike other towns where vestments are privately owned, the Cospicua church owns most of the period dress. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The organisers also need to make sure that everyone is where they should be when leaving the church for the procession. And on the street, walkie-talkie-wielding ushers walk at different points of the procession so things run smoothly, he said.

The day after, on Saturday, Galea and other volunteers are tasked with a monumental job: preparing the church for Easter in just hours.

“That means removing the black drapes that currently cover the church, taking out the statue of the Risen Christ, and storing the Good Friday statues,” he said.