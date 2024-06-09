The early results of Malta's European elections were met with an unusual reaction in the counting hall: celebrations from both the Labour and Nationalist party camps.

Labour supporters punched the air as Prime Minister Robert Abela declared a "solid" victory for his party. But the party's traditional election celebrations at their Ħamrun headquarters were muted by the news that their 42,000-strong majority from five years ago was forecast to drop to under 15,000.

Meanwhile Nationalist Party supporters also erupted in cheers for its star candidate, Roberta Metsola, and leader Bernard Grech as he hailed the party's "best ever" performance at a European Parliament election.

Images from Times of Malta photographers tell the story of the day as votes continue to be counted.

The vote sorting process began at 9am with election agents separated from officials by a perspex barrier. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

One person's creative way of spoiling the vote: 'God forgives, God forgets but I'm not God'. Photo: Jonathan Borg

An elated Labour supporter after Robert Abela announced his party had secured a majority in the European Parliament elections. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

PN general secretary Michael Piccinino embraces party colleagues as he forecasts Labour receiving the slimmest victory in any European Parliament election. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Robert Abela arrives at the counting hall after announcing Labour's 'solid' victory. Photo: Jonathan Borg

PN leader Bernard Grech is surrounded by supporters at the Naxxar counting hall after hailing PN's 'best ever' result. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola embraces party colleague David Agius as she is given a hero's welcome at the counting hall. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Labour supporters celebrate at the party's headquarters in Mile End. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Robert Abela flanked by his wife Lydia and daughter Giorgia Mae at Labour's headquarters. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Labour's Alex Agius Saliba, who is likely to be re-elected as an MEP, greets supporters. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

An hour later, most of the streets were clear. Photo: Daniel Ellul

The first count tally from 4.30pm shows Roberta Metsola steaming ahead as counting continues. Photo: Matthew Xuereb

Independent candidate Żaren Bonnici is an election veteran. It was his eighth time contesting an election - and is likely his eighth time losing one. Photo: Jonathan Borg