The industrial revolution that swept through 19th-century Europe made many rethink what had been universally and passively accepted – not least, the basics of transport on land. For centuries, the horse had symbolised and set the standards for mobility, energy and speed. The harnessing of steam power, and later, of electricity, transformed human life and, more importantly, thought.

Laying the tramlines in Floriana in 1904.

Up to the twilight of Victorian times, for land transport purposes, Malta only knew the horse-drawn kaless and karozzin, and the karettun pulled by donkey or mule. But, on the eve of the century, steam railways made their debut, to be followed shortly later by privately-owned electric trams, in cut-throat competition with each other.

The solemn festivities organised for the inauguration of the tram service on February 25, 1905. All images from the author’s collections. One of the cars bedecked festively for the inauguration of the tramlines.

British entrepreneurs Macartney, McElroy & Co. Ltd, who already operated trams in the UK and worldwide, saw Malta as a promising business venture. They invested heavily in a new power station, infrastructure and rolling stock.

A tram carriage approaching the terminus in Floriana. Passing through Floriana. Skirting the Lion’s fountain in Floriana.

Everything was set for the lavish inauguration of the service on February 23, 1905. The owners of karozzini saw the trams as unfair competition that threatened their bread and butter. Just before opening day, many of the overhead electric cables were sabotaged at night. The police never found the culprits, but frantic repairs ensured the grand ceremony went ahead. Partial revanche – when trams did not run, cabs doubled their fare.

Outgoing tram going through Portes des Bombes. A 1910s Christmas card showing a tram car entering Portes des Bombes.

The Valletta tram terminus stood instead of today’s Tritons fountain. From there, the lines reached Ħamrun, Qormi, Żebbuġ, Birkirkara, Cospicua, Marsa and Paola. Not Sliema or St Julian’s. At first, the service operated 16 carriages, eventually 25.

An early souvenir photo of the employees of the tramways company. Repairing a damaged carriage in the tramways' workshop.

The open tracks witnessed serious accidents, some fatal. By 1932, both the trams and the railways had succumbed to bankruptcy.

At Fleur de Lys Gate.