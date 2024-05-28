Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi received a heroes' welcome as they entered court on Tuesday to face charges of bribery, corruption and money laundering.

People cheered. They clapped. They sang. Some even kissed them.

Muscat and other defendants all pleaded not guilty to criminal charges, and walked out of court to more adulation from a much smaller crowd shortly after 8.30pm.

This is how the day unfolded, in pictures and video.

Hundreds gathered outside the law courts. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The crowd gathered early, hours before Muscat entered court. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

There was a strong police presence, with officers also assigned to individual media teams. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

People waved Labour Party flags, chanted and sang. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Tensions were running high during the event. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Adrian Hillman, who is one of the 14 people arraigned on Tuesday, entered court early. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Konrad Mizzi said the inquiry was "unprofessional and biased". Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Konrad Mizzi says he will dismantle the charges 'brick by brick'. Video: Jonathan Borg/Karl Andrew Micallef

Konrad Mizzi grinned as he walked to court, surrounded by journalists and Labour supporters. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Mizzi walks to court, a hand on his shoulder. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Keith Schembri walks to court. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Schembri was welcomed with smiles and applause. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Schembri enters court to pats on the back and even kisses. Video: Jonathan Borg/Karl Andrew Micallef

Muscat waves to the crowd as he is escorted through the throng of people. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Muscat and his bodyguard make their way through the crowd. His wife Michelle, not pictured, joined him. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The crowd went wild as Muscat made his way to court. Video: Matthew Mirabelli/Karl Andrew Micallef

The crowd knew this was a historic occasion, and many were ready, phone in hand. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle are escorted into court. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The crowd went wild as Muscat made his way through it. Video: Matthew Mirabelli/Karl Andrew Micallef

John Dalli is not among those facing charges - but he was spotted in Valletta nonetheless. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Even after Cuschieri left, a sizeable crowd remained in the square, waiting for Muscat to exit court. Photo: Jacob Borg

Manuel Cuschieri, who organised the event, left the event without saying a word. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Manuel Cuschieri had nothing to say to reporters as he left the event. Video: Jonathan Borg/Karl Andrew Farrugia

The court hearing lasted hours, but people remained outside the law courts, waiting and chanting. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Police officers wait for the court hearing to be concluded and the defendants to reemerge. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Auditor and defendant Chris Spiteri (right) ventured briefly out of court while the hearing was suspended. He was accompanied by his lawyer Jason Grima. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The crowd thinned as the court hearing dragged into the evening, but some diehards remained. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

It was a long day. Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri came out of court, separately, shortly after 8.30pm and said they could not reply to reporters' questions, citing court orders. Muscat said he had planned to hold a press conference but was now unable to do so.