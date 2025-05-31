During the 150 years of British colonial rule, Malta identified itself as the ‘Fortress Island’ – rather more fortress than island. Military hardware cluttered the country and, yet, its images prove rather difficult to come across.

The Ricasoli Armstrong gun used for a souvenir group photo by servicemen and their pets, 1920s.

There may be various reasons for this. Security services always jealously kept the country’s defensive and offensive apparatus as secret as possible and prohibited photography in sensitive zones.

The stokers of HMS Lancaster won the Challenge Cup in 1911.

A second reason was self-inflicted. Any person seen pointing a camera at military assets found himself instantly branded a spy.

Speed trials of HMS Sussex off Malta, October 29, 1930.

In the inter-war years, German ace photographer Geo Fürst ended being reputed a Nazi agent because paranoids saw him photographing vessels, including warships. I will, quite unscientifi­cally, cover ordnance under two separate umbrellas – cannon and guns. By cannon I mean those large weapons that fired solid, non-explosive projectiles. These include all those in use by the Order of Malta.

A gun being transported across a Malta harbour on a floating raft, c. 1900.

With the arrival of the British, gunnery became progressively more sophisticated and guns used explosives to fire the shell, which exploded on impacting its target.

The 100-ton Armstrong gun at Fort Ricasoli in 1931

In the 19th century, Malta boasted the most powerful batteries in the world – the Rinella and the Cambridge forts, each of which housed a 100-ton Armstrong gun, firing 2,000-pound shells with a range of six-and-a-half kilometres.

A postcard from the National War Museum Italian gun captured in World War II, now at the National War Museum. A Bofors anti-aircraft gun, from a National War Museum Association postcard A Vickers Terni field gun at the National War Museum

These guns, mounted in 1884, never fired in warfare and eventually became obsolete. The Rinella monster, which survives to this day, ended as a photo backdrop for servicemen.

Austrian guns captured in World War I now at the National War Museum.

Familiar heroes of World War II in Malta included the Swedish anti-aircraft Bofors guns. In 1942 alone, they fired over 160,000 rounds. To them is due the defence against an unrelenting blitz in which the island is reputed to have suffered the most concentrated rain of bombs in history.

A Bofors gun and crew in World War II in summertime A comedy act under the guns of HMS Euryalus, 1920s

All images from the author’s collections.

Gunner Bradford carried to his grave on a gun carriage in 1920.