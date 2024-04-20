An old album belonging to a Royal Air Force photographer stationed in Malta reveals a slice of life on the islands just before the onset of World War II.

The photographs were taken by Harold Frederick Rodgers in Malta between 1938 and 1939, while he was stationed in the country while working as a photographer for Britain's RAF.

The size of the Mosta Dome seemed to have captured Rodger's imagination. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The album, which documents the peculiarities of early 20th-century life in Malta in both rural and urban settings, is currently at the National Archives of Malta, which is working to digitise and preserve it.

It was discovered by Rodgers’ daughter, Carol Dorman, who sent the find to Malta in hopes it would be of interest.

The album includes several spectacular aerial shots of Malta, including a snap of an almost completely rural Malta, with no densely built-up areas to be seen. Another picture comes up close and personal with the Mosta Dome, appearing even more imposing with little buildings surrounding it.

Rodgers' observations about Valletta. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

'The only real street on the island'

Rodgers' anecdotes also reveal some of his thoughts on the island and Maltese life, calling Republic Street in Valletta “the only real street on the island” and marvels at the presence of horse-drawn karrozzini, describing a ride in the carriage as “marvellous when you’ve had one over the eight” - meaning eight pints.

“During my stay in Malta I did not like Maltese on the whole, although there are a lot of good ones,” he writes in one caption.

“They remind me greatly of gypsies. The island is very historical and the people are very devout Roman Catholics.”

The 'natives' at work. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Rodgers also captured more pastoral professions such as field labourers, who he appears to have liked more than the Maltese he encountered in Valletta.

“The natives who work on the land I liked much better as they are more natural and satisfied and seemed very happy,” he wrote.

His album also documents a game some servicemen in Malta played when observing clergy going about their day.

The men would award themselves points whenever they saw a member of the clergy in full dress out in public, one point for a priest, two points for a nun and three points for a monsignor.

The 'tombola king'. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

In a photo of a priest walking in Valletta, Rodgers describes his subject as his “tombola king”.

“Yes that really is a priest,” he writes. “Wherever you go you will meet one.”

The Rodgers album and many other treasures will be on display at the National Archives in Rabat in an open day on Sunday, April 21, from 9am onwards