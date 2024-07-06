A cynic’s view might well be that Valletta boasts of so many conspicuous landmarks that it can well afford to lose a few. I would not be that complacent.
No one expects a city planned almost 500 years ago to remain vacuum sealed and smothered in mothballs. Towns represent living organisms and survive through their own dynamics. They grow and decay, they mutate to accommodate fashions, needs and whims. Cities often project in masonry the spirit of their inhabitants.
Valletta has suffered its fair share of these mutations – some beyond anyone’s control, others self-inflicted. War damage took its toll. Of the seven auberges of the Order, two met their fate through the loving care of enemy action, another by deliberate choice. Some churches suffered direct hits. Others, like Nibbia, not irreparably damaged, were later vandalically obliterated all the same.
The same philistine vandalism targeted the Mandraġġ, overlooking Marsamxett. Horrific social minuses demeaned it: overcrowding, lawlessness, poverty, lack of sanitation. Instead of addressing these very real challenges, the government chose the easy way out – raze that ancient conurbation to the ground. Properly rehabilitated, an original cinquecento slum would today have been one of the major highlights of Valletta - see Petit France now, once the infamous favela of Strasbourg.
I am publishing some 20 prominent Valletta landmarks that are no more and of which I have photographs.
Other disappeared too, like the majestic Neptune fountain overlooking the Grand Harbour Marina, the palazzo pulled down to build the Borsa, the central third of Spinola Palace bulldozed to turn into ‘fletsijiet’, the British Gymnasium, which preceded the Central Bank, and the Main Guard fountain dismantled for soldiers to left-right unhindered.
In pictures: Other Valletta landmarks that are no more
All the capital’s old vertical attractions have now disappeared, without a single exception
Several of the major landmarks that at some time had profiled Valletta, today, for a multitude of reasons, no longer do. A previous pictorial recorded a few still around after the 1840s, when photography was invented, and, today, I will be documenting more losses.
One curious feature, almost certainly coincidental, is that the victims of the ravages of time included all Valletta’s vertical attractions. An almost monotonous horizontality characterises the cityscape. Before the erection of the spire of St Paul’s Anglican Cathedral and, more recently, the dome of the Carmelite Basilica, almost no uprights disturbed the uniform flatness of the roofscapes.
Only a few did – the Marsamxett windmills, Ponsonby’s Column, St Elmo’s lighthouse, the smokestacks of the Order’s bakery, Castile turret, Verdalle’s Column and, close by, the impressive twin chimneys of the old Floriana power station. All have now disappeared, without a single exception. It is as if the city waged a systematic war against all its phallic symbols.
The enemy blitz accounted for most of the wholesale destruction of Valletta’s built environment. On its four sides, historic buildings surrounded St John’s Co-Cathedral. Not one survived the fury – all razed to the ground. Those who believe in miracles will point out that, encircled by this indiscriminate devastation, St John’s remained unscathed, except for one minor German hit, which, ironically, damaged the… German chapel.
Valletta had already suffered a wave of vandalic destruction before the war, when a number of palazzi of the knights were pulled down to build bland blocks of apartments instead, like St Paul’s Buildings, Bartolo’s Palace, Spinola apartments, Vincenti’s Buildings. Beautiful heritage can sometimes be expendable. Lucre never is.
All images from the author’s collections
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us