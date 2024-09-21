September 21, 2024, marks the 60th year of statehood of the Maltese nation – a birthday more precious than any other in all the centuries that preceded it.

For the first time in millennial history, the rudder of destiny found itself in the hands of the natives. The bane of colonialism, through which one ‘superior’ nation claims some delusional right to control and determine the fate of some other ‘inferior’ nation, was well and truly over.

Prince Philip participating in the Independence ceremony on behalf of the British Crown.

It is, for me, shameful and degrading that the brainwashed leftovers of imperialism still bemoan the good old days when we were under, yes, under, our blonde owners, when we were servants in our own home. Not a shred of pride or self-dignity, to depend on nanny in adulthood.

Did independence herald perfection in governance? Far from it. Still, I would not dream of exchanging home-grown autocracy, incompetence and worse for alien servitude, however benevolent the mask.

Independence celebrations outside the Palace, Valletta

Overall, the festivities to mark the transfer of sovereignty remained within the solemn but joyful, civilised and courteous boundaries that befitted the occasion, with minor petulant disruptions by the usual sorry ones who unfailingly misunderstand the sanctity of unique moments. This notwithstanding, the photographic evidence of that Giorgio Borg Olivier page-turner results rather scarce and repetitive.

Kingsgate. From the J.M. Cordina set of Independence souvenir postcards of floodlit landmarks Part of the Cordina souvenir set: the NATO Building and the War Memorial, in Floriana, floodlit. Lascaris Wharf floodlit. Card from the Cordina set Senglea gates and bastions floodlit during the Independence celebrations. Photo: J.M. Cordina

Curiously, I know of only one set of souvenir Independence postcards, the series issued by J.M. Cordina of Cinecord Lab, Paola, consisting of 16 images of landmark buildings floodlit during the celebrations. Cordina does not figure as a mainstream publisher and I believe his set to be rare. I thank anyone who could fill me in about him.

The Import and Export House published postcards with the new coat of arms of the independent nation. An Independence political display in Queen Square, Valletta. Photo: Guido Stilon The raising of the Maltese colours in the Floriana arena.

Floodlighting the Luqa civil airport. Photo J.M. Cordina

All images from the author’s collections