A recent feature in this series recalled how Malta celebrated two early coronations: those of Edward VII, in 1902 and George V, in 1911. Malta also solemnised two other crownings of British monarchs before Independence: George VI and Elizabeth II.

Edward VIII, a short-lived sovereign, abdicated the throne before being crowned. The end of his turbulent reign ushered in his younger brother George VI, baptised Albert, and crowned on May 12, 1937.

The site outside Kingsgate decorated for the 1953 coronation.

For the first time, the authorities broadcast live the London ceremony on loudspeakers throughout Strada Reale, Valletta. The actual celebrations seem to have been more muted than the ones marking previous coronations, perhaps owing to the popular trauma suffered by the empire through the royal abdication.

Schoolchildren celebrating George VI’s coronation. Schoolgirls waving two British flags in a 1937 coronation event.

All the same, the authorities spared little effort to strengthen the colonial link and the bonds of loyalty to the British overlord. Schools distributed thousands of Union flags, treated children to free refreshments and illuminations profiled landmark buildings. Marches, parades and religious thanksgivings promoted communal participation.

A party for schoolchildren on the occasion of George VI’s coronation.

Malta at first boycotted the coronation celebrations of the following monarch, Elizabeth II, with prime minister Giorgio Borg Olivier rejecting an invitation to participate in the London ceremonies, as Malta had been lumped together with the crown colonies rather than with the self-governing territories. London apologised and remedied the affront.

A postcard issued in Malta in 1937 to mark the coronation festivities. A triumphal car showing episodes of Maltese history in the Elizabeth II coronation parade. A float in honour of Elizabeth II’s coronation.

The intimate bonds between Princess Elizabeth and the Maltese islands revealed themselves on her coronation on June 2, 1953 through lavish celebrations and pageantry.

Façade of a club decorated for the 1953 coronation celebrations.

As heir to the throne, Eliza­beth had elected Malta as her second home. Her regal restraint and her gracious personality had genuinely endeared her to the population, to the point that the 1964 referendum designated her Queen Elizabeth I of independent Malta.