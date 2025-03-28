The colours of Great Britain, popularly known as the Union Jack, feature quite regularly in pre-Independence Maltese postcards and other popular images.
They mostly show up, as all national flags do, flying proudly on flagpoles, cherished symbols of identity, sovereignty, unity and nationhood.
Though not invariably. Early photographs record the Union Jack put to less iconic uses – to drape coffins of military personnel, to conceal monuments and wall plaques about to be unveiled, as curtains to hide gaps in construction sites, to swipe the ground in salute to foreign royalty, as decorations of floats or to form gymnastic patterns.
Outraging the Union Jack became central in the 1919 Sette Giugno riots. Protesters vented their resentment, to the applause of indignant crowds, by ripping and trampling on the shreds of the colonial colours.
Apart from that tragic episode, the Union Jack generally received respect and affection in Malta as a symbol of the royal family.
The most abundant output of postcards featuring prominently the British flag saw light in the first world war.
Postcard publishers flooded the market with patriotic real-photo, hand-coloured postcards based on many variants in designs, but often not missing a prominent Union Jack, or its derivatives, the red ensign for the merchant navy, the white for the Royal Navy or the blue for ships other than the military fleet.
But every royal coronation, wedding, jubilee, visit and funeral, every military parade or other grand formal occasion offered a chance not to be missed to assert symbolically but emphatically through the British colours who, ultimately, owned the islands.
As the production of Malta Union Jack postcards proves so abundant and varied, I may produce a second feature to show some more.
All postcards from the author’s collections