I only realised how under-represented women remained in early Malta photography when I went through my accumulations to select illustrations for these features. In album after bulging album, I found hardy any images of women at work (a working woman was not a mara tax-xogħol). With perseverance, I eked out enough photos for what, I trust, has turned into an enlightening project.
At a time when society assigned sharply distinct roles to men and women, not surprisingly women mostly figure in traditionally feminine ‘domestic’ functions, like parenting, nursing, spinning and weaving, lace-making, tailoring, cooking, washing and ironing.
In agriculture, the heavier tasks, like ploughing, reaping, threshing, watering, transport, fell on men while women appear mostly engaged in marketing agricultural produce. Not to mention construction, metal work, carpentry, whitewashing, husbandry. Never a woman worker in sight.
The only exception in the building trade were the ballata, those women who laid and battened waterproof roofing made of powdered terracotta (pozzolana). I do not have photos of these.
One trend, very prominent and consistent in early image-making shows that women did not carry heavy loads in their hands or on their shoulders but precariously balanced on their heads, the African way. These counterpoising feats, so universal up to the war years, now belong to the past.
Also noticeable, the almost total absence of obesity in mature women, who never left the house with heads uncovered.
Relatively few early commercial photographers showed interest in women at work. Horatio Agius from Cottonera (1844-1910), could be an exception. In the late 19th century, he marketed a popular series of Maltese figurines, which included several women displaying their work attributes. Besides him, little else.
I may follow this up with another feature about women in less fatiguing pursuits.