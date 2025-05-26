A log burns in the hearth in the artfully lit drawing room. The armchairs look plush and inviting. Glasses and a bottle of wine stand ready as a grandfather clock keeps time.

It is all straight out of a glossy magazine and yet every carefully crafted item in the room could fit into the palm of one hand.

“I love Victorian [19th-century] houses and always wanted to live in one but it never happened,” laughed doll’s house enthusiast Michele Simmons, admiring the cosy miniature scene by historical specialists Mulvany & Rogers.

