Capital markets experts have called for measures to stimulate activity on the Malta Stock Exchange.

They were speaking at a panel discussion entitled ‘To List or Not to List: The Maltese Equity Dilemma’, organised by the Malta Business Network (MBN).

The panellists observed that low activity on the MSE can create liquidity challenges and stifle growth.

Proposed solutions ranged from introducing tax incentives to encourage local participation, attracting foreign investors to the market, and structural reforms to address longstanding issues.

The discussion, held at The Xara Lodge in Rabat, was moderated by MBN board member Thomas Cremona, an expert in exit planning. The panellists were Ryan Sciberras, PwC Malta, Jesmond Mizzi, from Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors and Michael Warrington, CEO of AX Group.

‘Low activity pushes listers away’

The panellists agreed that low market activity limits the attractiveness of listing on the MSE, with some suggesting that were they approached by a client seeking to list in Malta, they may suggest exploring another larger market abroad instead.

Sciberras said that while listing can offer opportunities to raise capital and plan succession, companies were often hesitant due to limited trading volumes and liquidity constraints. “Whether raising capital or planning an exit route, listing offers an interesting option, but the market needs to be more vibrant to fully realise its potential,” he said.

Mizzi echoed this sentiment, advocating for targeted measures to incentivise activity.

“Tax incentives or policy changes could make the market more dynamic and appealing to investors,” Mizzi said, adding that attracting foreign players could inject much-needed vitality into the MSE.

Warrington shared AX Group’s journey through equity and bond listings, highlighting the governance benefits of going public but also pointing out the challenges of relying on a relatively illiquid market.

“The death of just a few shareholders can have a major impact,” he remarked, adding that this occurred when heirs wanted to sell shares.

This, he said, underscored the limited investor base and ageing profile of many shareholders.

Despite these challenges, Warrington affirmed AX Group’s preference for market-based funding over traditional bank loans, describing it as a balancing act between cost and strategic benefits.

Speaking from the floor, Herald Bonnici of the Private Equity Venture Capital Association (Malta) said that in recent months, he had been exploring options to attract private equity and venture capital to the island to help bolster activity.

PEVCA’s initiatives, he said, aimed to attract more local and international firms to consider Malta as a viable and appealing destination, which complements listing on the Malta Stock Exchange and elsewhere.

MBN chairman Joseph Zammit Tabone closed off the discussion with a call for a new dividend policy that ensures a yield for investors and greater transparency.

The event concluded with a consensus that structural reforms, innovative policy measures, and greater engagement with both local and international investors were essential to unlocking the potential of the Malta Stock Exchange.

