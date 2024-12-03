Ensuring inclusive education for people with disabilities is a shared responsibility that all stakeholders must work towards, a disability rights group has said.

In a statement issued on December 3 to mark the International Day for Persons with Disabilities, the National Parents Society of Persons with Disabilities (NPSPD) highlighted the role various sectors played in ensuring inclusion.

Policymakers must invest in education and community programs; schools need to ensure every student feels valued; businesses should create career opportunities and provide training, and communities must embrace inclusion while offering families the support they need.

"True inclusion is achieved when persons with disabilities are not only participants but leaders in shaping the future of our communities," said NPSPD President Karen Buttigieg.

The Nationalist Party (PN) also marked the day by calling for more access to early education for people with disabilities and greater investment in tailored educational programs delivered by trained professionals.

“Every child should have access to education from an early age to ensure no one is left behind. Greater investment in education is necessary to identify and address the diverse needs of each individual,” the party said.

The PN also stressed the importance of accessible physical spaces in workplaces and public areas. Employment, they noted, must go beyond basic statistics to ensure job satisfaction and fair remuneration for persons with disabilities.

They highlighted ongoing struggles with excessive bureaucracy and long waiting lists for services, urging the government to streamline these under a single ministry for greater efficiency.

This year’s theme for the International Day for Persons with Disabilities is “Empowering Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future,” echoing the United Nations’ motto, “Nothing About Us Without Us.”