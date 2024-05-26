Frank Salt Real Estate’s Sole Agency Package is proving to be highly successful in selling a property much faster. This undertaking is further aimed at raising standards for vendors who entrust the company with exclusive mandates.

Director Grahame Salt here delves into some of the misconceptions plaguing relationships between vendors going it alone versus employing a reputable estate agency. He concludes by going into what must still be done to improve future relationships with clients and some non-negotiables.

What value does an estate agent bring when selling a property, especially when seen from the perspective of a vendor?

GS: Selling is the biggest transaction people will ever make and one cannot afford any mistakes. That is why an expert should be involved as doing it all alone, the chances of making a mistake increases and this can be avoided by simply paying a fee to someone who can handle the sale process.

Vendors who sell their properties themselves take much longer to sell; they under-price or over-price; they have to navigate costly marketing options; or worse still, an agreement may end up turning into a legal nightmare.

There are several people working within the industry who barely know more than vendors and it is only when one deals with an experienced agent that real value can be added.

An experienced agent will guide you on:

• how to present your property;

• how to price it;

• how to market it;

• how to show it to potential buyers;

• how to negotiate the sale in order to get the best deal for all involved;

• how to handle the promise of sale process;

• how to lead to the successful conclusion of a final deed; and

• planning and compliance requirements, EPC certificates and complicated bank loans.

From experience, what are some common misconceptions that property vendors have about working with agents and what services do agents bring to the table as opposed to when vendors sell a property themselves?

GS: Some vendors want to avoid paying agency fees… but they miss out on a huge buyer market that only we can expose their property to. An experienced agency will bring a serious, already qualified buyer much faster than a vendor can ever manage and get a better deal overall. This saves a lot of time, money and effort and equally important, avoids the risk of making mistakes.

We provide our agents with ongoing training and over 60% of them have 5+ years of experience. Some of our managers have been with us for over 20 years, adding tremendous value.

Our marketing exposure costs hundreds of thousands of euros per year and we have a full-time marketing team and run extensive campaigns internationally. We invest in the latest marketing tools to present properties in the best way possible, using the most appropriate media. With our excellent reputation, potential buyers are regularly introduced to us to look after, thus exposing your home to new markets and potential buyers. This is the true value that go-it-alone vendors are missing out on.

Who constitutes an estate agent’s client − property vendor versus buyer?

GS: An estate agent’s client is technically the vendor who pays the agent’s fee, but a good agent looks after a buyer as well, as this serves the best interests of both parties. An agent’s job is to find the right buyer and to make sure that a transaction goes smoothly. We assist buyers with everything after signing a promise of sale agreement: from engaging with architects to obtaining bank loans.

What is the aim behind Frank Salt Real Estate’s new Sole Agency Package offering and how does it deliver the advantages of a one-stop-shop approach?

GS: An agent lists thousands of properties and all are visited by the agent, the details are noted, a proper description is prepared, they are photographed, they are listed online and then marketed extensively. The agent then introduces potential buyers.

Frank Salt Real Estate Gropu director Grahame Salt

Properties listed with several agents and referred to as an ‘open agency’ agreement with the vendor and an agent gets paid if he/she successfully concludes a sale for a vendor, but adequate assistance to thousands of vendors is in practice very hard.

A sole agency listing applies to a property that is listed exclusively with us. These make up a smaller selection from our main database and we offer these vendors the attention they deserve.

On a sole agency, we allocate a consultant as the main point of contact instead of dealing with multiple random agents. This dedicated agent ensures that all viewings happen in a controlled manner with proper feedback after viewings.

The agent also plans a marketing strategy with the vendor and sole agency properties are marketed more extensively and given prominence. Each one is professionally photographed, gets walk-throughs, the preparation of floor plans and open houses. The vendor gets focused attention, a lot more marketing and quicker results.

Sole agencies regularly sell within a few weeks as a result. Additionally, some vendors request discretion and only have their property offered to select buyers. The property will thus not be listed publicly.

What is the typical process in which an estate agent supports a property vendor from listing to closing in the case of a sole agency?

GS: The agent will be in constant contact with the vendor throughout the entire process. At listing, the vendor is advised on how to best present their property and about pricing strategy and we plan a marketing campaign before launching the property to the public. We may plan open houses and as buyers are introduced, communication between the buyer and the vendor is via the agent in order to close a sale efficiently. We then assist with finalising the terms of the sale. With foreign vendors we assist with the repatriation of funds, etc.

How does the extensive marketing applicable to sole agency listings benefit property vendors in today’s competitive real estate market?

GS: Thousands of properties are for sale, making it increasingly harder for properties to stand out. Sole agency properties get more prominence in our marketing media, both locally and overseas and we use modern marketing techniques and AI to ensure that sole agencies receive prominence across various platforms and to appropriate audiences. This facilitates a quicker sale.

You mentioned that you allocate a dedicated consultant to each vendor for sole agency listings. Does personalised support enhance a vendor’s experience?

GS: Time is a very valuable commodity and with an open agency listing, one of the biggest problems for a vendor is to deal with a multitude of different agents without any feedback after a viewing. It is much simpler to deal with only one person, a dedicated consultant that will organise all viewings and provide proper feedback afterwards. This makes the overall experience pleasurable and expedites the sale.

As we are not franchised, we are one large team and this avoids competition between individually owned branch offices and, as a result, our agents collaborate far better.

What makes Frank Salt Real Estate’s consultants a better fit for property vendors?

GS: We have operated for more than 50 years and come with a wealth of experience. Our reputation is our biggest asset and everyone who joins the company understands this. We incentivise our agents and new agents receive extensive training both on and off the field and work under an experienced manager. Different properties need different marketing and as we have a great mix of young, energetic agents and older more experienced agents, this benefits our clients.

How quickly do sole agency listings typically sell compared to open listings?

GS: We take the promotion of our sole agency listings very seriously and typically 80-85% of our sole agencies sell within 60 days. This takes a lot of effort, but this is what our clients expect from us.

Looking ahead, how do you foresee the role of estate agents evolving to better serve the needs of property vendors?

GS: In real estate one needs to constantly evolve and keeping pace with new technology is crucial. We always put our clients’ needs first and offer an honest, efficient and effective service. Clients simply want the entire sale process to be as easy as possible, they want to sell for the best price possible and in the shortest time possible. These are the things that we shall always strive to provide… now and in the future.