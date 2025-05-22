Three people were treated after a fire broke out in a garage in Għaxaq on Thursday afternoon.

Rescuers from the Civil Protection Department rushed to the scene to control the blaze that broke out in an industrial garage.

The three who were in the garage were treated for smoke inhalation.

They were taken to hospital as a precaution.

A Civil Protection Department statement said firefighters from two nearby stations responded to the industrial fire and brought the situation under control.

“The situation is now back to normal,” the CPD said.

Medics from the emergency department were also on site who treated three people.

Police and Transport Malta also helped out.