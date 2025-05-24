The story of Leah, the little girl with a big smile who captured the hearts of a nation, is told by her mother Zhana Xuereb in the book Leah.

Zhana, who lived and shared every moment of Leah’s ordeal, gives an emotional and heart-rending narration of the trials and tribulations faced by this little girl, and the pendulum alternation of states of hope and of despair. It’s a story of a great loss, but of an even greater love, a love that survived and surmounted the greatest tragedy.

This experience has led Zhana to publish her second book, Infinite Beauty, which delves deeper into the themes of love, loss and resilience. It’s a testament to the enduring power of the human spirit.

Through the pages of Infinite Beauty, readers will find solace, inspiration and a renewed appreciation for the beauty that exists even in the face of unimaginable challenges.

Zhana says Infinite Beauty is a transformative book that seeks to elevate human consciousness and inspire a deeper connection with the profound beauty that exists within and around us. Through its exploration of beauty in its myriad forms, the book aims to ignite a sense of wonder, appreciation and interconnectedness, ultimately guiding oneself to a journey of awareness and insight.

“I have faith that the book will inspire readers to cherish life and appreciate the beauty in every day, and seek out new experiences and embrace positivity,” she said.

Zhana said: “I wrote Infinite Beauty to share self-alignment techniques, emphasising the crucial link between brain and heart coherence. My goal is to empower readers to cultivate and maintain balance in their lives, fostering a deep appreciation for the beauty both within and around them.”

This book underscores the inherent value of each individual, a value that is non-negotiable. Ultimately, Infinite Beauty is a call to focus on the soul, to trust one’s intuition and to recognise the boundless potential within.

Infinite Beauty is available for purchase online at Amazon and at Beauty Zone salon, Ghajnsielem. It will soon be available at bookshops and stationaries. E-mail: zhanaxuereb@gmail.com