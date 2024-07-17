Annual inflation was 2.2 per cent in June, down from 2.3 per cent in May, the National Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

The highest annual inflation rates were recorded in Miscellaneous goods and services (4.1 per cent) and Education (4.1 per cent). The lowest were registered in Communication (-12.2 per cent) and Clothing and footwear (-0.2 per cent).

Malta's inflation trends (NSO).

Inflation rates in Malta have been slowing since peaking at 7.4% in September 2022 but the downward trend flattened in the past few months.

Nonetheless, inflation in Malta is below the euro area average of 2.5%.

The euro area annual inflation rate was down from 2.6% in May. A year earlier, the rate was 5.5%. European Union annual inflation was 2.6% in June 2024, down from 2.7% in May. A year earlier, the rate was 6.4%.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Finland (0.5%), Italy (0.9%) and Lithuania (1.0%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Belgium (5.4%), Romania (5.3%), Spain and Hungary (both 3.6%).

In June 2024, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services (+1.84 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.48 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.17 pp) and energy (+0.02 pp).

Inflation across the EU (Eurostat).