The annual rate of inflation was 2.6 per cent in April, up from 2.1 per cent in March. The NSO said the highest annual inflation rates in April were recorded in transport (5.7 per cent) and education (5.6 per cent). On the other hand, the lowest rates were registered in communication (-3.7 per cent) and furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance (-0.2 per cent).

Inflation has been creeping up this year. Graphic: NSO.

In April 2025, the largest upward contribution to the overall annual inflation was registered in the transport index (+0.68 percentage points), largely due to higher prices of air transport services. The second and third largest contributions were measured in the food and non-alcoholic beverages index (+0.68 percentage points) and the restaurant and hotels Index (+0.53 percentage points), mainly on account of higher prices of non-alcoholic beverages and restaurant services, respectively.

The downward contributions were in the communication Index (-0.14 percentage points) and the furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance (-0.01 percentage points), mainly reflecting lower prices of mobile phone equipment and household appliances, respectively.