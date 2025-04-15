Infrastructure Malta should be subject to the same laws and regulations as private developers, the Chamber of Architects said on Tuesday, hours after a worker was injured when scaffolding being used on an IM project collapsed.

The incident happened on the Regional Road during works on the Msida Creek project. A 33-year-old worker was hospitalised.

"It is noted with grave concern that neither the Building and Construction Agency (BCA), the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA), or Transport Malta (TM) have taken any action to safeguard the public or workers. Furthermore, none of these entities have issued any official statements regarding this serious incident," the chamber said.

It pointed out that Infrastructure Malta acts as a developer and should therefore be subject to the same scrutiny and enforcement measures as any other developer under the regulatory authorities.

"If there are any laws, regulations, or policies that could be construed as granting IM exemptions from regulatory oversight, these must be urgently reviewed.

"The health and safety of workers on IM’s construction sites, as well as the protection of neighbouring residents, third-parties, and the general public adjacent to or passing by its projects, are no less important than those on any other site and must be afforded equal protection under the law." the chamber insisted.