Andres Iniesta has reportedly paid back extra tax owed in Japan over his failure to declare part of his income, but claimed that he had also declared the earnings in Spain.

Spanish World Cup winner Iniesta, who spent five years with Japan’s Vissel Kobe until 2023, was found to have failed to declare approximately 860 million yen ($5.7 million) in income for 2018, according to public broadcaster NHK and other media.

Foreign players in Japan are classified as either residents or non-residents for tax purposes.

If their contract is for less than one year and they are not accompanied by family members, they are classified as non-residents and pay less tax than residents, the reports said, citing the National Tax Agency.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com