Initial jobless claims in the US exceeded market expectations, reaching one-month high. Figures rose by 14,000 to 240,000 in the week ended May 10. Continuing claims also climbed by 26,000 to 1,919,000, the highest level since November 2021, surpassing forecasts of 1,1890,000.

The results indicate potential labour market softening amid economic uncertainty, with slower hiring rates contributing to rising continuing claims. Federal unemployment claims increased slightly by 15 to 610, following scrutiny over layoffs by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Meanwhile, Germany’s retail sales unexpectedly fell in April. On Friday, data from Destatis showed retail sales decreased by 1.1% over the previous month, reversing the 0.9% rise recorded in March. Food sector sales dipped slightly by 0.1%, while non-food retail declined by 1.3%. Year-on-year, retail sales growth slowed to 2.3% from 3.3%, missing the forecasted 1.8% gain. Meanwhile, e-commerce and mail order sales showed a decline of 0.2% in real terms.

Finally, eurozone economic sentiment rose more than forecast. Eurozone economic confidence saw a stronger-than-expected boost in May, as the manufacturing and retail sectors started to show signs of recovery, according to survey data from the European Commission released on Tuesday.

The Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) rose to 94.8, up from 93.8 in April, surpassing the forecasted reading of 94.0. This increase in the ESI was mainly driven by improvements in the industry, retail trade sector and among consumers, with the construction sector also contributing moderately.

While the overall sentiment in May showed slight relief compared to April concerns, the rapid changes in sentiment due to trade wars and broader geopolitical issues make it difficult to draw definitive conclusions around economic strength in the bloc.

