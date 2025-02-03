Heritage Malta has launched a European-funded programme for senior citizens to explore Malta’s rich maritime history and learn about contemporary environmental challenges, at the Malta Maritime Museum in Vittoriosa.

The ‘Clean Oceans and Mapping Our Seas’ initiative invites seniors to take part in the conversation currently being sparked at the Malta Maritime Museum with the namesake display, which outlines contemporary environmental challenges to record and preserve Malta’s maritime heritage.

This display forms part of the broader An Island at the Crossroads exhibition, which takes visitors on an immersive journey into the layers of Malta’s maritime history – from the earliest prehistoric explorers to early modern navigation and present-day immigration by sea.

The exhibition also includes a unique immersive experience which takes visitors into the depths of a Malta Drydocks dock.

Designed to offer an engaging experience specifically tailored to the needs of senior participants, the Clean Oceans and Mapping Our Seas programme will start in the coming weeks and will run until March.

Two different time slots are available during weekdays – from 10am to noon, or from 2 to 4pm, and weekend sessions may be considered, subject to interest. Free transport will be provided for all participants. The museum is fully accessible.

This initiative is a result of an ongoing partnership between Heritage Malta and Norway’s Stavanger Maritime Museum, funded by the EEA and Norway Grants 2014-2021, which has led to cutting-edge efforts to record and preserve Malta’s maritime heritage while tackling the growing threats posed by pollution and climate change.

Heritage Malta invites stakeholders engaged in the care and social development of the elderly interested in this programme to contact the agency on education.heritagemalta@gov.mt. For more information, contact the customer care department on 2295 4300.