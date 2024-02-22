World number two Carlos Alcaraz says the ankle sprain that forced him out of the ATP Rio Open will sideline him for “a few days” but he’ll be ready for his Indian Wells title defence after an exhibition against Rafael Nadal in Las Vegas.

“I just had an MRI on my ankle after yesterday’s injury,” Alcaraz wrote on Instagram. “After the meeting with my doctor and my physiotherapists the diagnosis is a grade II lateral sprain.

“I have a sprain that will keep me out for a few days! See you in Las Vegas and Indian Wells!”

Alcaraz was injured on the second point of his first-round match against Brazilian wild card Thiago Monteiro, his right foot catching in the red clay surface at the Jockey Club Brasiliero.

