Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann insisted Friday that Manuel Neuer remains the team’s number one goalkeeper for Euro 2024 despite not having played an international match since their disastrous 2022 World Cup campaign.

“The decision has been made,” said Nagelsmann when asked if the injury-hit Bayern Munich goalkeeper had forced a rethink ahead of this summer’s European championships which Germany will host.

Nagelsmann has already informed Neuer and deputy Marc-Andre ter Stegen of his decision.

However, Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen will start Saturday’s friendly against France in Lyon after 37-year-old Neuer suffered a leg injury in training.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...