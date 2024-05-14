inMalta, a leading consortium comprising Tech.mt, Malta Enterprise, FinanceMalta, GamingMalta, and the Malta Digital Innovation Authority (MDIA), has announced its final business missions for 2024. Following the sell-out success of its first three missions, inMalta will be participating in GITEX Global in Dubai from October 14-18, 2024 and Web Summit in Lisbon from November 11-14, 2024.

The purpose of these missions is to present Malta's dynamic and innovative tech sector to a global audience. Following successful presentations at notable industry events like the Dublin Tech Summit, Money 20/20, and London Tech Week, inMalta is set to participate in two leading technology conferences globally.

Participation of delegates and the size of stands at these international events have already tripled compared to 2023, reflecting a growing interest and commitment from the Maltese tech community to engage more extensively on the global stage. This ongoing effort highlights the team’s commitment to boosting Malta's tech industry and facilitating meaningful international connections.

GITEX Global, is recognised as one of the largest tech conferences globally, drawing an audience of over 180,000 attendees. This event will provide Maltese companies with a unique platform to showcase their tech solutions, gain insights into the latest advancements, and establish valuable relationships with industry leaders and potential partners from around the world. Additionally, it provides an opportunity for local companies to explore growth beyond the EU.

Similarly, Web Summit, attended by over 70,000 individuals, is well-known for its significant impact on innovation. This event enables Maltese companies to connect with leading experts in the industry, stay up to date with the latest trends and present their innovations on a global platform.

The participation of Maltese companies at these events provides an excellent opportunity for local innovators to engage with global trends and key industry players, enhancing Malta’s presence in the international tech scene.

Companies interested in being part of these missions can submit their applications by May 28, 2024. For more details and to apply, visit https://tech.mt/tenders/eoi-join-inmaltas-exclusive-business-missions-to-gitex-global-and-web-summit-2024/

This initiative is a valuable platform for advancing Malta’s technological interests and fostering global connections.

To learn more about Tech.mt, inMalta, and previous business missions, visit https://tech.mt/inmalta/ or e-mail techmt.contact@tech.mt with any queries.