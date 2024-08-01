A man detained at Mount Carmel Hospital’s forensic ward while awaiting release on bail has been found with head injuries in a pool of blood.

Jesmond Gatt, 54, was discovered on the ground in his room where he was housed with two other inmates on July 13.

The forensic unit, located within Mount Carmel psychiatric hospital grounds, is managed by the prison authorities.

The police are investigating and a magisterial inquiry is ongoing, the police said.

Prison director Chris Siegersma said: “The Correctional Services Agency has been informed that he slipped and hit his head.”

Gatt, from Ħamrun, was charged with arson last April after allegedly setting fire to the main door of a Ħamrun house while an elderly man was inside.

CCTV footage retrieved by the police allegedly showed Gatt setting the door on fire but the flames went out. He then returned to set it alight again, according to the prosecution.

Gatt had a long criminal record and was recently released from prison after serving a four-year jail term, according to court records.

Represented by his lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adriana Zammit, Gatt’s initial bail request was denied, leading to his detention at the forensic ward.

He was granted bail on July 9 and was waiting for his family to pay a €500 bail bond. He was also bound by a personal guarantee of €14,500 and had conditions to be home by 7pm and continued to undergo treatment.

The exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear. Sources indicated he shared a room with two other inmates, raising questions about the safety of such arrangements for patients with mental health problems.

In response, Siegersma said: “As with any other unit coordinated by the Correctional Services Agency, the Forensic Unit of Mount Carmel Hospital prioritises the safety and well-being of its patients. In respect to the ongoing inquiry, it would be imprudent for me to comment on an active investigation. However, I can assure you that our team is fully committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all individuals, even under such medical care.

“Having mental health issues does not mean you should be isolated from the rest of the patients. We have protocols and procedures in place to address the needs of patients with mental health issues and to prevent harm within our facility. Collaborating with healthcare professionals and relevant authorities is essential in maintaining a standard that meets the requirements of a licensed facility.”

Mount Carmel psychiatric hospital has been criticised for its run-down state and the government has pledged to close it down within the next four years. The process has started with the relocation of some 100 patients.