The last Maltapost set for 2024 consists of three miniature sheets with a single stamp on each. Attractive and quite innovative, they mark three national anniversaries – the 60th anniversary of independence, the 50th anniversary of the republic and the 20th anniversary of EU membership.

An exclusive stamp cover was designed by Gozo Philatelic Society vice president Anthony Grech, who also designed a special spread for his personal album.

Grech was also responsible for the design of a series of personalised stamps featuring Malta’s presidents which was concluded last month with a collective look.

Ten years ago, Grech produced a set of personalised stamps on cards showing post 1921 heads of government to mark the three constitutional events, namely Independence Day, Republic Day and Malta’s accession to EU.