The panelists of the upcoming Malta Consumer Trends event will include a number of remarkable female movers-and-shakers who will be debating and sharing first-hand information of how they see consumer trends evolving in 2024.

Suzanne Spiteri, Chief Commercial Officer at Epic, Lorinda Mamo, a passionate lifestyle blogger and entrepreneur, founder and Managing Director of Lucy Makeup Store Malta, Claire Abela, Dr Jackie Mallia of GVZH Advocates, who specialises in the provision of legal support within the fields of Information Technology, Intellectual Property and Data Protection and Primary HealthCare Chief Executive Officer Roseanne Camilleri are among the esteemed experts taking part in the first edition of the Malta Consumer Trends.

Leveraging their extensive business acumen, these accomplished women have adeptly discerned prevailing trends and flexibly adapted to meet evolving consumer demands. Collaborating with them, the events aims to analyse data comprehensively and provide valuable insights into the emerging consumer trends of 2024.

Suzanne Spiteri

Suzanne Spiteri's journey in the local telecoms sector is a testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence. With nearly a decade of experience navigating roles in marketing and sales, Spiteri has propelled Epic to new heights, establishing the company as Malta's fastest-growing operator.

Her data-driven approach and forward-thinking leadership style have not only driven record growth but have also paved the way for meaningful career advancement in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Lorinda Mamo

Lorinda Mamo's story is one of inspiration and empowerment. Despite facing personal challenges, including health complications and adversity, Mamo has emerged as a beacon of positivity and resilience.

Through her blog 'A Bird with a French Fry' and her advocacy for gratitude and happiness, she has touched the lives of countless individuals worldwide. As the founder of HappyPlay Co., she continues to spread joy and promote well-being through play, embodying the spirit of entrepreneurship and social impact.

Claire Abela

Driven by a passion for beauty and business, Claire Abela's entrepreneurial spirit led her to establish Lucy Makeup Store Malta, Despite facing formidable competition in the industry's early stages, Abela’s tenacity propelled her forward, culminating in the establishment of six successful stores across the island.

With ambitious plans to expand to 10 stores in the near future, Abela’s story serves as a testament to the power of vision, determination, and adaptability in achieving business success.

Jackie Mallia

At the forefront of AI and disruptive technologies, Dr Jackie Mallia's insights are invaluable for businesses navigating the complexities of the digital age. As the leader of the Legal and Ethics Working Group for Malta.AI Task Force, she is instrumental in shaping legislative frameworks and providing crucial guidance to investors and entities in emerging sectors such as AI, blockchain, and eSports.

With an academic background, which includes a Doctor of Laws from the University of Malta and a Master of Law in Technology and Communications Law from Queen Mary, University of London, Dr Mallia brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table.

Roseanne Camilleri

Roseanne Camilleri is a prominent figure in the healthcare industry. As the CEO of Primary HealthCare since 2017, Camilleri brings over a decade of invaluable experience, having previously served as CEO-Pharmacy of Your Choice (POYC).

Under her leadership, Primary HealthCare has thrived, has secured numerous national and international prestigious awards including the nomination for the World Summit Award for business transformation through the introduction of innovative technology.

The Malta Consumer Trends event will be moderated by renowned DJ, presenter, and podcaster Trudy Kerr.

Trudy Kerr

Join them all on March 14, 2024, at the Hilton Malta, Portomaso Suite, for what is sure to be an enriching and eye-opening discussion.

The Malta Consumer Trends 2024 is supported by Bolt, Brown’s Pharma, ESS, Family Business Office, Lucy’s, Malta Enterprise, MeDirect, PostPro and Times of Malta.

For more information and registration, please visit https://gordon.mt/events/.