A police inspector is expected to be criminally charged with harassment at the workplace, Times of Malta is informed.

Sources close to the police force said the inspector is alleged to have harassed two female police officers under his charge through a text message that was of a “sexual nature”.

Last week he was handed a precautionary suspension from the force pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.

Allegations concerning him are understood to have first surfaced some months ago. The first allegation was made anonymously, however, and could not be verified.

But the inspector was transferred from his department to another police station as a precaution while an internal investigation got underway.

Internal probe uncovered more substantive concerns about the inspector and his behaviour

Sources said an internal probe uncovered more substantive concerns about the inspector and his behaviour, with some of his subordinates agreeing to provide information about his alleged harassment.

It remains unclear what the text messages contained and how they were deemed as harassment, but the allegations were considered serious enough for investigators to recommend criminal charges against him, prompting his suspension last week.

It is also unclear when the alleged harassment took place.

In 2023, a 34-year-old police constable was cleared of rape but found guilty of harassing a second woman, a teenage recruit, and is now facing retrial over the first case.

The alleged victim testified during the first trial that the accused raped her at the Msida police station twice.

Another colleague, a 19-year-old recruit, told the court she had been sexually harassed by the officer inside a police car and outside the law courts in Valletta.