The db Foundation has made a donation to Inspire Malta to enhance the organisation’s facilities for young children with autism.

The donation will fund the installation of ‘attenuation boards’ in two rooms at Inspire’s Bulebel centre, aiming to create a calmer environment for autistic children between the ages of three and six.

By helping to reduce noise levels, the boards are designed to create a more relaxing learning environment for children with autism, who can experience sensory overstimulation, anxiety, and distraction due to noise exposure.

Inspire's ‘STEP IEI’ and ‘STEP Forward’ programmes will benefit from the support, with the former assisting autistic children under the age of five to develop foundational life skills and independence, and the latter helping those in year one to develop communication and school-readiness skills.

Currently supporting 139 children, the programmes are set to expand with plans to accommodate 230 children by the end of this year.

“At the db Foundation, we believe that every child deserves the best possible start in life, particularly through a learning environment that meets their unique needs”, said db Foundation chairperson Sandra Sladden.

The boards will benefit two Inspire programmes. Photo: db Foundation.

“By supporting Inspire Malta to enhance their classrooms for children with autism we hope to make a tangible difference in their daily experiences, helping them feel more comfortable, focused, and empowered to reach their full potential.

“We are proud to contribute to this important initiative and remain committed to supporting projects that uplift our community."

Inspire Malta CEO Antonello Gauci said the “generous donation from db Foundation allows us to enhance our facilities, better address sensory challenges, and improve the learning experience for our young learners.”

She said the organisation was "grateful for the db Group’s commitment to making a meaningful difference in our community and for partnering with Inspire in its mission to transform lives together.’’

Inspire specialises in aiding those on the autism spectrum. Its range of services includes educational and therapeutic programmes, family support, as well as a number of therapeutic facilities such as therapeutic horse-riding, hydrotherapy and multi-sensory therapy.

Established in 2019, the db Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the db Group, and makes contributions to causes in the social, environmental, educational and health sectors.

The foundation’s board is chaired by Dr Sandra Sladden with Luke Azzopardi, Gianluca Bezzina, and Alan Debono as members.