The government has announced the introduction of insulin pumps for diabetes patients aged 18 and under and the opening of a dedicated clinic.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said on Tuesday that 220 patients will benefit from the new medical devices which will help improve their quality of life.

Every year around 25 new cases are diagnosed in children and adolescents aged between two and 18 years.

The minister also announced a dedicated clinic will be opened offering comprehensive, multidisciplinary care.

"This initiative marks a significant breakthrough in diabetes care and underlines the Government's commitment to providing an innovative care solution, improving patient outcomes and quality of life," Abela said.

An insulin pump is a small, computerised device used by people with diabetes to manage their blood glucose levels more effectively and conveniently than with multiple daily injections.

“The pumps aren’t a miracle but they are an important step to ensure patients can enjoy a normal life as much as possible,” Abela said.

The government has spent €5 million to provide insulin pumps. Last year, they made a €300,000 investment to expand to a wider age range of patients to be able to use continuous glucose monitors.

A continuous glucose monitor is a wearable device that tracks glucose levels throughout the day and night, providing real-time data to help patients manage their condition.

Abela noted that the insulin pumps being distributed are compatible with the monitors and are designed to be tubeless and wireless, making them easier to use.

"The 220 patients are patients with type 1 diabetes who are 18 years old or younger. This will also include patients who suffer from diabetes type 3c, which generally results from patients who suffer from an illness in their lungs or have pancreatic cancer," said Abela.

For the devices to be used effectively, each patient will be required to undergo 30 hours of training on how to operate the pump.

The minister thanked all those who contributed to the rollout, including colleagues at the Ministry of Finance, other cabinet members and stakeholders involved in the implementation.

According to a parliamentary reply given by Abela last year, around 46,000 people in Malta have diabetes, with 189 of those aged under 14.