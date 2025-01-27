Insurers are urging the authorities to implement legal changes that would allow police officers to conduct roadside drug testing.

The Insurance Association Malta discussed drug driving and road safety in a meeting with the Police Commissioner and senior officials.

In a joint statement following the meeting, the two said the discussion focused on the importance of consistently enforcing road traffic regulations because visible enforcement was key to boosting public compliance and served as a strong deterrent.

IAM offered its support for the procurement of drug testing kits and any necessary training.

In turn, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà stressed that working in partnership with the community was a key aspect of the Malta Police’s mission statement.

Gafà said extensive research had been carried out on the best practices abroad when it comes to drug driving. A detailed proposal was submitted to the government outlining the necessary legal changes to make such testing effective, he added.

He meanwhile noted a significant improvement in the number and severity of road accidents in recent years, attributing this progress to initiatives aimed at better enforcement of road regulations.

He said the force doubled the number of road checks last year over 2023 while roadside inspections were held throughout the year.