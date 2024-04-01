Inter took another step towards the Serie A title on Monday with a straightforward 2-0 win over struggling Empoli which maintained their 14-point lead at the top of the league.

Federico Dimarco put Inter ahead after five minutes at the San Siro before substitute Alexis Sanchez sealed the points in front of delighted home fans with nine minutes remaining.

Monday’s comfortable victory left Inter needing just 11 more points from eight matches to beat second-placed AC Milan to a 20th Italian league crown.

Inter have a huge lead on their local rivals thanks in large part to academy product Dimarco, whose volleyed finish from Alessandro Bastoni’s neat lofted pass separated the hosts from their spirited opponents for most of the match.

Simone Inzaghi’s side were far from the scintillating form they showed before being knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid last month.

