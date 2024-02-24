Inter have the chance to put even further distance between themselves and Serie A’s chasing pack as they travel to Lecce on Sunday after showing their quality on the European stage.

On a high after outplaying and beating Atletico Madrid 1-0 on Tuesday night, leaders Inter can stretch their winning streak to 10 games in all competitions in southern Italy.

Inter play after second-placed Juventus, who have fallen nine points off the pace after losing three of their last four matches, host leaky Frosinone.

Meanwhile on Wednesday Inter also play their game in hand with Atalanta as the teams who travelled to Saudi Arabia for the Italian Super Cup catch up on the rest of the league.

Lecce are 13th but have lost seven of their last nine matches and are not out of the fight against relegation, as they are only four points above 18th-placed Verona.

