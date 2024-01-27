Inter get back to their tight Serie A title chase with Juventus when they travel to Fiorentina, while racism has once again reared its ugly head.

Fresh from winning the Italian Super Cup in Riyadh on Monday, Inter trail league leaders Juve by a single point after their closest rivals took advantage of Simone Inzaghi’s team’s league absence last weekend.

Inter are playing catch-up for the first time since late October when they reclaimed top spot from AC Milan, and they could go into today’s clash four points off the pace.

Juve, who are alone at the top of Serie A for the first time since August 2020, host struggling Empoli on a run of seven straight wins in all competitions and new inspiration in front of goal.

“There are other strong teams who want to win the league as much as we do. It’s going to be a battle right to the end with Juve and Milan,” said Inzaghi.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com