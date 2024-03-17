Inter’s march towards a 20th league title was slowed down on Sunday by reigning champions Napoli who escaped the San Siro with a creditable 1-1 draw.

Juan Jesus nodded home Napoli’s leveller with nine minutes remaining after fighting back from Matteo Darmian’s opener shortly before half-time.

Leaders Inter still need 14 more points from their remaining nine fixtures to claim a 20th league title after their huge advantage on AC Milan was cut to 14 points with their local rivals winning 3-1 at Verona.

It was another disappointing result for Simone Inzaghi’s Inter following a painful exit from the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, as their 10-match domestic winning streak came to an end.

It was a symbolic fixture for Inter as they are outperforming Napoli’s incredible charge to their historic third league crown last season.

