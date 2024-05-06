An interactive educational centre focusing on Malta’s waste management systems, called the Ecohive Academy, has opened at the Marsascala Family Park.

The centre was set up by Wasteserve in an effort to educate children and families on correct waste management, sustainable practices, and the role of waste management in building a circular economy.

Visitors, using a supplied tablet, can access a variety of QR codes, enabling them to play educational digital games or engage in interactive exhibition displays.

One of the interactive displays in the Energy section of the Academy. Photo: Jonathan Borg

"By encouraging the public to recognise waste as a valuable resource, we are paving the way for a more environmentally conscious society while contributing to the transition to a circular economy. We also know that education is key, and this educational centre will help narrow the gap between people’s perception of waste and reality," Energy and Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said when visiting the facility.

The centre is divided into four sections, showcasing various aspects of waste management including energy, recycling, organics, and hygienics.

Miriam Dalli and Richard Bilocca at the press tour on Monday. Photo: Jonathan Borg

WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca said the centre will not only make learning more enjoyable but also involve people of all ages to be part of change.

The Ecohive Academy is open Tuesdays through Sundays free of charge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is now also available for schools and group bookings.

For more information, click here.