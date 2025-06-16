Malta’s workforce is undergoing a notable shift in training priorities with internal training being the preferred strategy to tackle skills shortages, according to the newly published Training Practices in Organisations Report 2025, compiled by Misco in collaboration with The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry.

Over half of employers (54%) and 42% of employees believe the solution lies in developing existing staff, rather than recruiting new talent, the report shows.

It also shows that soft skills training is increasingly linked to employee retention.

80% of employees believe soft skills training helps them stay with an organisation — up 15% from last year. However, only 66% of employers share this belief, reflecting a 16% decline.

At the top of the list of missing capabilities in today’s workforce is decision-making, cited by 46% of employers and 34% of employees. Verbal communication and leadership skills also ranked high among the most lacking, underlining the importance of developing human-centric competencies in addition to technical skills.

The disparity is also evident in training coverage. While 68% of employers claim to prioritise junior and middle managers for training, only 50% of junior managers and 47% of middle managers confirm they received it.

27% of employees reported receiving no training at all in the past year, and another 25% said no training is planned in the next six months.

Preferences around training type were also diverging. While 46% of employees preferred technical training, only 34% favour soft skills. In contrast, 59% of employers prioritised soft skills training, signalling a need for closer alignment between organisational training strategies and employee expectations.

The appetite for accredited training is on the rise, with 53% of employees now favouring officially recognised programmes — a 13% increase from the previous year, the report says. Still, 56% of employers maintain that accreditation does not make a difference, highlighting differing views on the value of formal credentials.

The report says the format of training delivery is evolving. Preference for in-house training increased to 36% among employees, while open programmes saw a decline.

Download the full report - https://tinyurl.com/yp32amdk