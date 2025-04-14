International Spanish soprano Montserrat Martí Caballé, daughter of the famous operatic soprano Montserrat Caballé, is performing in an Easter Sunday concert at St Anthony of Padua church, Għajnsielem, at 8pm.

Montserrat Martí, known as Montsita, was born on November 15, 1972, and made her first appearance as a singer in 1993, singing with her mother in London. Following that, the mother and daughter sang together on a few occasions both on stage and on recordings.

Her mother is best known for her 1987 duet with Freddie Mercury, Barcelona, later used for the 1992 Olympic Games.

