National data published on Monday shows a total trade in goods deficit of €301.1 million during September, compared to a deficit of €270.8 million in the same month of 2023.

According to provisional data released by the National Statistics Office, imports amounted to €750.4 million, while exports totalled €449.3 million, representing increases in both imports and exports of €91.3 million and €60.9 million respectively, over the same month of the previous year.

The increase in imports was mainly due to mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€120.3 million), and miscellaneous transactions and commodities (€12.1 million), partly offset by decreases in food (€24.6 million), and machinery and transport equipment (€18.6 million).

On the exports side, the main increases were registered in miscellaneous manufactured articles (€44.4 million), and mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€43.8 million), partly offset by a decrease in machinery and transport equipment (€20.7 million).

Total trade in goods between January and September

During the first nine months of the year, the deficit narrowed by €100.5 million when compared to the corresponding period of 2023, reaching €3,292.6 million.

Imports stood at €6,923.5 million while exports reached €3,631.0 million, representing increases of €283.0 million and €383.5 million, respectively.

Higher imports were mainly recorded in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€542.1 million), partly offset by a decrease in machinery and transport equipment (€218.7 million).

On the exports side, the main increase was registered in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€327.9 million).

Goods were imported mainly from the EU (56.4 per cent) and Asia (21.3 per cent).

Similarly, exports were mostly directed to the EU (35.7 per cent) and Asia (11.3 per cent).

The highest increase in imports was recorded from Italy (€167.6 million), while imports from Germany registered the largest drop (€242.2 million).

Exports to the US registered the highest increase (€139.7 million), while those to Germany experienced the largest decrease (€65.0 million).