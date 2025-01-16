What do strawberries, Disneyland and the First Gulf War all have in common? They all feature in post-modernist philosopher Jean Baudrillard’s theory of hyperreality.

An event happening on Janaury 17 at Arthall Gozo at 7.30pm will discuss Baudrillard’s 1981 treatise Simulacra and Simulation (which partially inspired The Matrix) and explore the relationship between reality, symbols and society.

The talk will be delivered by armchair philosopher and long-time Gozo resident Erin Steele, who enjoys pondering the complexities of human motivation and tackling controversial philosophical subjects.

Entrance is free. For more information, e-mail Marta Obiols Fornell at arthallgozo@gmail.com or call 7705 1564.

Arthall Gozo is located at 8, Triq Agius de Soldanis, Victoria.