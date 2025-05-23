“It is in this spirit that Malta speaks of and promotes its active neutrality. We seek and promote peace and stability in a troubled and complex region. Malta presents no threat of any nature to anyone. Malta extends to all its neighbours the engagement and commitment of an honest broker, an intermediary or simply a venue of dialogue and discussion, in the search for a resolution of the many problems which beset them.”

These were the words of former prime minister Alfred Sant at the United Nations General Assembly in September 1997, summarising Malta’s concept of neutrality, which has been the subject of much discussion lately. While interpretations vary, the constitution itself is clear that neutrality is not as isolationist or limiting as some commonly perceive it. Indeed, Malta can, and has, in cases such as the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, taken a clear position advocating for peace and security while maintaining its neutral status.

In an era where military conflicts increasingly threaten global stability, diplomacy must remain our country’s primary tool for ensuring security and influence. The foreign ministry’s latest Strategic Framework recognises this explicitly, acknowledging the work of all its diplomats and personnel and their crucial role in advancing Malta’s interests on the global stage. Investment in professional diplomatic services yields greater returns for countries our size, enabling influence beyond what is expected.

The expertise required in diplomacy cannot be built overnight or easily transferred from other sectors. It requires competent, predictable recruitment, training and development with a clearly defined career path. Several countries with limited military capabilities that have global influence have invested in professional foreign services based on merit. Singapore projects influence far beyond its small size through skilled diplomatic representation, even within multilateral organisations such as the UN.

Too often we have treated diplomatic positions as political/ad hoc appointments - Karl Anthony Borg

Too often, however, we have treated diplomatic positions as political/ad hoc appointments rather than careers that require institutional memory and continuous development. This approach severely demotivates career diplomats and undermines our long-term ability as a country to protect our citizens and interests abroad. It risks a perpetual brain drain and destroys important relationship networks that take years to build, while preventing the development of regional and issue-based expertise.

In order to make full use of Malta’s neutral status, carefully cultivated since the 1987 constitutional clause on neutrality, we must have a well-trained, organised diplomatic service that would be at the forefront of addressing present and future challenges. We must move away from an arbitrary model that treats the diplomatic service and personnel at the foreign ministry as replaceable and recognise the importance of training and experience.

Creating a professional diplomatic service must begin with a clear career path that respects the unique aspects of diplomatic life. Diplomats and personnel serving Malta abroad, for example, make significant personal sacrifices, uprooting their lives and often their partners’ or families’ lives in the process. Any serious reform must recognise this sacrifice and provide appropriate support, which includes a transparent framework for contract renewal, extensions and benefits.

While the Maltese diplomatic service already has established progression stages between second secretary and ambassador, merit-based promotion criteria need to be strengthened, with more frequent calls for applications for the various stages.

Compensation and adequate allowances must also reflect the work and the challenges one faces during the course of the service. This is not merely an administrative detail but an investment that attracts and retains talent from various fields.

As Malta takes over the presidency of the Council of Europe for the coming months, the need for a professional diplomatic service has never been greater. These reforms would transform Malta’s diplomatic service from an ad hoc system of appointments into a professional corps capable of consistently advancing our national interests on the European and international stage, even in times of great global instability.

Karl Anthony Borg

Karl Anthony Borg is a former diplomat and a policy adviser to Momentum.